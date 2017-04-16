'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Update: Corinne Olympios Hints Inclusion Despite Blooming Romance With 'Special Someone'

Corinne Olympios, whom viewers will know from Nick Viall's run in "The Bachelor," is interested in taking part in the next season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

(Photo: ABC)Corinne Olympios for "The Bachelor 2017."

However, there is one hitch. The reality star is at the moment seeing a "special someone" whose identity she wants to keep secret. This is believed to be the reason Olympios is unsure about joining "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4.

"I've been seeing him for a little bit," the star revealed in an interview with E! Online. "I'm not ready to come out to the world about him yet. It's still in the early stages. I don't know what's going to happen but we're vibing really nicely and everything's going well and I just want it to stay that way," she went on to say.

Coachelling with the amazing Ivory Ella. Go check out their incredible collection. #Elephants #IvoryChella #IvoryElla #Coachella #MyHappyPlace A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Despite this, Olympios is still expected to join "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4. "I mean, I'm still not sure yet. Most likely, yes. So not 100 percent locked in yet," she said when asked about it.

Many fans want to see her in the spinoff. Olympios is best known for being brutally honest in "The Bachelor," which often landed her in some of the most notable catfights in the mansion.

She finished fourth place, which comes as both a surprise and disappointment to the other girls who were not big fans of her attitude in the competition.

Even without a stint in "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4, Olympios is already very busy having launched her new clothing line, preparing for the beginning of her podcast and expanding her "Team Corn" brand.

As for "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4, the official cast is yet to be announced by ABC yet. Some of the stars to expect include Raven Gates, Alexis Waters and Sarah Vendal — all from Viall's "The Bachelor" season.

Josephine Tutman and Lacey Mark have shown interest while Taylor Nolan is expected to join in and be back as the nemesis of none other than Olympios. James Taylor, Robby Hayes and Olivia Cardi are rumored to take part as well.

"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 will premiere on August 8 on ABC.