'Barbie' Live-Action Movie News: Which Oscar-Winning Actress Will Snag Lead Role? Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon or Brie Larson?

The hunt is on for the actress who will star in the "Barbie" live-action movie after Amy Schumer, who was supposed to play the title character, dropped out of the project. Reports have revealed that producer Amy Pascal is negotiating with an Oscar-winning actress to replace Schumer but no names have been revealed so far.

Speculations as to who will play Barbie in the live-action movie cropped up following Pascal's profile on the New York Times. Among the frontrunners are Oscar-winners Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon and Brie Larson — that is if netizens were to pick the lead. Other top choices include Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway and maybe even Lupita Nyong'o. Will any of these accomplished and busy actresses have time to do the "Barbie" live-action movie?

"Barbie" is supposed to be in theaters by June 2018, which means filming has to get underway this summer if Sony Pictures and Mattel want to make it to the theater date. "Barbie" was already pushed back once as it was originally slated for a May 2017 release.

Schumer announced in March that she would not be able to do the "Barbie" live-action movie because of a scheduling conflict. She is also starring in the movie "I Feel Pretty," which has the same production and release target as "Barbie."

"I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen," the actress said.

Schumer helped tweak the script for the "Barbie" live-action movie, which was inspired by feel-good stories like "Enchanted" and "Big." In the plot, Barbie would be banished from Barbieland because she has let go of her appearance and she no longer looks perfect.

The plan was to make the film zero in on body positivity and feminism. With Barbie in the real world, she will realize that happiness only comes from loving and accepting oneself and life is not about achieving perfection. It's still unclear if the movie will retain the same script with a new actress up for the part.