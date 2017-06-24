Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Updates: Couple's Bahamas Trip Not a Sign of Reconciliation, Says Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the subject of reconciliation rumors once more after a recent spotting of the two in the Bahamas for a family getaway.

REUTERS / Lucas JacksonFormer couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner during the 85th Academy Awards Governor's Ball in 2013. Rumors claim that the soon-to-be estranged couple recently spent a holiday in the Bahamas with their kids.

There is no denying that Affleck and Garner are some of the most followed Hollywood couples. Despite Affleck moving out of the family property that he and Garner still shared even after announcing their separation in 2015, the public is still very much interested in the possibility of their reconciliation.

While Garner officially filed for divorce with Affleck in April, the soon-to-be ex-couple has once again fueled reconciliation rumors. This came after X17 reported exclusively that the two were spotted having a vacation in the Bahamas with their kids. According to the online publication, the family stayed at Baker's Bay, a secluded private resort community in the Abacos, where the Hollywood couple maintains a home.

However, according to a source of X17, the family holiday was not to be interpreted as a sign of an impending reconciliation between Affleck and Garner. After all, this is not the first time for the couple to go on a family trip together since they announced their separation.

"Both Ben and Jen feel it's important to maintain a level of normalcy for their kids. They're staying in separate bedrooms, but other than that nothing has changed. They all hang out on the beach, have family dinners, and just relax away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. The kids are out of school for summer, and they always look forward to the trip," the incognito source told X17.

The online publication also reported that the couple's children — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — are still adjusting to having no man in the house. However, as Affleck rented a place just down their Pacific Palisades family home, there are times when the kids spend the night in their dad's home. As Affleck wants to let his kids feel that nothing much has changed, it is even said that he invites Garner to come over and join him and the kids for meals.