'Black Panther' Plot News, Release Date: T'Challa Has More Than One Adversary to Face

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie 'Black Panther' premieres in February 2018.

"Black Panther" will be hitting cinemas next year, and more details about the upcoming movie are coming to light.

Chadwick Boseman already made his superhero debut as the titular character in "Captain America: Civil War." He is set to reprise that role in "Black Panther," but T'Challa may have more than one enemy to deal with when he returns home to Wakanda.

It is already known that Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), previously seen in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," will be part of the film. He even comes face to face with Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) in the trailer. But Klaue has a new partner to work with in "Black Panther," Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

However, director Ryan Coogler previewed that "Black Panther" will not necessarily lay out good and evil in stark black and white.

"In this movie, a lot like politics, it's a little tricky to define who's [a good guy]," Coogler told Entertainment Weekly. "The film very much plays with those concepts, looking at conflicts and different motivations, and who's with who."

Other than Klaue and Killmonger, T'Challa will also need to take care of M'Baku, who is known in the comics as Man-Ape. However, in the film, M'Baku will not be referred to as Man-Ape.

"Having a black character dress up as an ape, I think there's a lot of racial implications that don't sit well, if done wrong," executive producer Nate Moore told the same publication. "But the idea that they worship the gorilla gods is interesting because it's a movie about the Black Panther who, himself, is a sort of deity in his own right."

M'Baku is introduced as the leader of a different group in Wakanda who believes that T'Challa's father, T'Chaka, should not have gone to the U.N. to deal with the outside world. He does not think T'Challa is fit to rule Wakanda if he will follow in his father's footsteps.

"Politically, he just has different ideology," Moore said of M'Baku.

Fans have more than half a year of waiting to do, though, before meeting T'Challa's fierce opponents.

"Black Panther" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.