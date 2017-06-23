Blizzard Signs 'Overwatch' Streaming Deal With Twitch; Legendary Items Guaranteed for Prime Subscribers

Blizzard Entertainment has just partnered up with the Twitch streaming platform to bring official tournaments sponsored by the game developer to fans. The top annual events for Blizzard will be exclusively streamed by Twitch, including "Overwatch," "Starcraft 2" and "Hearthstone" match events.

Facebook/PlayOverwatchA promotional photo of Blizzard's "Overwatch" as the cover photo on the game's official Facebook page.

Several huge eSports events sponsored by Blizzard will be available outside of their own content platforms exclusively through Twitch, according to their two-year deal signed between the two companies on Tuesday, June 20.

These agreement covers the much awaited "Starcraft 2" World Championship Series and the "Overwatch" APEX League, according to Polygon.

Aside from the "Overwatch" APEX League event, the Premier Series for the team-based shooter will be exclusively streamed through Twitch as well.

"Hearthstone" fans, meanwhile, will be able to watch the Championship Tour and the Global Games series for the online collectible card game through live streams exclusive to Twitch and Blizzard.

Meanwhile, the "Starcraft II" World Championship Series and all its qualifying circuits will be covered by this exclusive deal, as well as the "World of Warcraft" Arena Championship event. The "Heroes of the Storm" Global Championship tournament will also be part of this arrangement between Blizzard and the Twitch streaming platform.

Viewers with a Twitch Prime or Amazon Prime memberships will get exclusive rewards from this deal as well, according to the International Business Times.

"Overwatch" players with the Prime subscriptions will get an in-game golden loot box reward, which is guaranteed to award a legendary item when opened, along with three other rewards. These prizes include in-game customization items such as remotes, recorded voice lines, or character skins.

The golden loot box promo for "Overwatch" starts from June 20 until Aug. 10. For the following months of August and October, Prime members will continue to get more "Overwatch" loot boxes, up to an additional ten boxes for each account.

Other similar promos for "Hearthstone" and the rest of Blizzard games are expected to follow.