'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Preview, Spoilers: Kakashi Returns as Demon Gets Summoned

The preview for the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" teases the return of Kakashi Hatake, the famous copycat ninja in the series. It has been a while since fans got a glimpse of him in the "Naruto" franchise, so many will find it thrilling to know that he will be making a comeback soon.

Facebook/BorutoNarutoNextGenPromotional photo for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations"

According to reports, the fan-favorite ninja will reappear in episode 13. It is reported that Kakashi will show up in the midst of a commotion involving a demon.

Meanwhile, the preview clip for the upcoming episode reveals that it is going to be filled with action and mystery.

Because of the recent ghostly chakra occurrences in their village, Boruto will start to suspect Mitsuki. Based on the synopsis for the episode, the lead character will have an inkling that his new classmate has something to do with the recent mysterious incidents in their village. He will likely try to get to the bottom of this puzzle to the best of his abilities.

Towards the end of the trailer for the episode, Kakashi reemerges with Sai as the other characters call upon a monstrous chakra demon. It seems Boruto may actually be right—that Mitsuki does know something about the mysterious incidents. However, it looks like the latter is being controlled by some evil entity, as it appears he is undergoing some strange changes that even he cannot explain.

The episode marking Kakashi's return will help build up the series' narrative as it moves on to its next arc, where Boruto will start exploring his ocular jutsu power. Previously, it was reported that the series had already completed its introductory arc and is now entering the next part of its plot.

Over the next few episodes, fans can expect the young ninja to encounter strange occurrences around him that will eventually pave the way for him to unleash his special power.