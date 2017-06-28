Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie News: Who Will Get the Kids?

Now that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have parted ways, everyone wants to know who will be granted custody of their six children.

Reuters/Issei Kato Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The Hollywood power couple Jolie-Pitt shook the whole world when they announced they were divorcing last September. But most likely it is their little brood that was more surprised about it.

After Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, she hoped to be granted full custody of their kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Knox, 8, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8. The "Fight Club" star, on other hand, will not let this pass so easily. Recent reports suggest that Pitt's legal team is confident that they will be granted joint custody.

Jolie moved out of their home and into a mansion merely two miles away from Brad's home in Los Feliz.

Despite their separation, Brad still spends time with their children. They did so on Father's Day.

Rumor has it Pitt is pushing for a family reunion while they are in Europe. A source tells HollywoodLife that the actor had plans for Glastonbury Festival, but when he learned that his family was in the U.K., he reached out to his ex-wife so he could spend some time with the kids. In spite of his busy schedule, he is, according to the publication's source, squeezing in time for their six children, as he misses them badly.

Rumors about Pitt trying to move on and testing the waters are rife. He has constantly been linked to different women since he was divorced, more recently, to Elle Macpherson, 53. However, he has not confirmed any of this. Fans should take these dating rumors with a grain of salt.

UNHCR's Special Envoy broke her silence last February. "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family, and we will always be a family," she told BBC World News.

More updates should arrive soon.