Home News Biden faces bipartisan pushback over threat to cut off weapons for Israel

President Joe Biden has faced criticism from Republicans and some within his own party after he promised to withhold an arms shipment to Israel if the U.S. ally invaded Rafah in Gaza to launch an assault against a Hamas military stronghold.

During a Wednesday interview with CNN, the president said that the United States would still provide rocket interceptor for Israel's Iron Dome and other defensive weapons, but other major shipments would cease if Israel proceeds with moving into Rafah.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians in Southern Israel. Throughout the war, Israel's stated objective has been to eradicate the terror group, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, and free the hostages. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says that over 34,000 people in Gaza have died since the war began, but doesn't differentiate between combatants and civilian deaths.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Regurgitation of the Gaza death toll figures by media outlets and activists have put pressure on the Biden administration to halt military support for the offensive.

"We're not walking away from Israel's security," Biden said. "We're walking away from Israel's ability to wage war in those areas."

"We're going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks that came out of the Middle East recently. But it's just wrong. We're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells," he added.

The U.S. has already paused "one shipment of high payload munitions," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed during a Wednesday Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

The pause on shipments to Israel has prompted criticism from various lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle. The following pages highlight six reactions from Republicans and Democrats.