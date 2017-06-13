Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Rumors: Academy Award-Winning Actor Did Not Apologize to His Ex-Wife, Insider Claims

Reports recently claimed that Brad Pitt apologized to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston "for all the heartbreak," but a source close to Pitt dismissed the story as a rumor.

REUTERS/Juan MedinaActor Brad Pitt arrives at the premiere of the film ''Allied'' in Madrid, Nov. 22, 2016.

Last week, Aniston has been dragged back to Pitt's life after a report from Life & Style claimed that he finally reached out to her and apologized. Citing an unnamed source, the publication said the actor called the "Friends" star to "address all the hurt he caused her" and apologized for not being the husband she deserved.

Gossip Cop, a website known for debunking celebrity rumors, reported that the tabloid's story is far from the truth. A reliable source close to Pitt allegedly told the media outlet that the award-winning actor's fawning apology is not true.

Whether the rumors are true or not, it is believed that Aniston and Pitt are already in good terms. The Hollywood A-listers have allegedly made peace with each other over a decade after their messy divorce.

"Brad's being slowly welcomed back into the old clan," a source told OK! Magazine. "Attending that [fundraiser] with Courteney Cox was a huge step forward." The insider claimed that Pitt is also willing to step out with Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux.

Over the past few months, Pitt has been more comfortable with making public appearances since his divorce with Angelina Jolie. The actor was last previously seen attending premieres of "War Machine" and "The Lost City of Z."

Jolie currently has custody over her and Pitt's children. According to PEOPLE, the "Tomb Raider" actress purchased the historic Cecil B. DeMille estate for $24.5 million in Los Angeles as their new home.

Back in April, Aniston's close friend and comedienne Chelsea Handler spoke in defense of the actress against rumors that she was interested in Pitt and Jolie's divorce drama. "I don't think Jen cares about what's going on, and it's crazy that people think she does," the talk show host told UK's You magazine (via Extra).