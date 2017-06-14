Can an Interfaith Church Bring Religious Tolerance?

A church, synagogue, and mosque will share the same property in Nebraska as part of a "Tri-Faith Initiative" meant to promote acceptance among the three monotheistic religions.

Temple Israel, the American Muslim Institute and Countryside Community Church are relocating their congregations to a 35-acre property in Omaha.

Countryside Church held its official groundbreaking for its new facility on Monday, with about 250 people in attendance. The church's future building is scheduled to open in late 2018.

Rick MacInnes, chair of the Countryside Church's Relocation Committee, explained to The Christian Post that each of the three congregations will have the property as their "worship home."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/tri-faith-initiative-christian-jewish-muslim-congregations-to-share-worship-home-in-nebraska-186882/#0sutAgz3hyeEzMBb.99