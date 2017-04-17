Can North Korea's Nuclear Missiles Hit the US? How Far Can North Korea's Nuclear Missiles Reach Right Now?

Just recently, North Korea has threatened the United States, saying that it will strike the country with its nuclear missiles if provoked by the United States.

(Photo: REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak)U.S. Army soldiers and its M2A2 Bradley fighting vehicles take part in the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise against possible attacks by North Korea, at a shooting range near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju.

North Korea has been launching missile tests since Kim Jong-un became the country's leader. Not long ago, the US sent warships just about where the Korean peninsula is to show force. After the incident, the tension has escalated even more.

That being said, reports say that North Korea is now preparing for anything that might happen between them and the United States. Jong-un has even instructed his people from Pyongyang to leave the land. Around 600,000 North Koreans were ordered to evacuate. Aside from that, according to Express.co.uk, North Korea's Kim Jong-un is getting ready to start a nuclear test at Punggye-ri as well. But will the US attack North Korea?

According to a different report from Express.co.uk, the United States will not likely besiege the said country as such might end up in a nuclear war. As to North Korea's stand, it remains uncertain.

North Korea's capability to launch a missile directed to the US is still unknown as well. Even so, according to Wired, North Korea cannot do a missile strike to the US — well, not this early.

The former Department of Defense senior advisor for North Korea, Frank Aum, said, "They [North Korea] have not conducted a long-range test yet." With that in mind, the United States can relax for a while as they are not going to war just yet.

In addition, there is no proof on how North Korea can strike the United States so far, as per Cato Institute's nuclear deterrence policy analyst Eric Gomez. As to how far the nuclear missiles can get right now, "maybe," he added, North Korea's missile can only reach Alaska.

However, according to BBC, when North Korea launched a missile in 2012, it showed that the country can hit the United States.