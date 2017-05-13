Carman Licciardello Cancer Update: Singer Makes It Through Surgery, Asks for Help Moving Forward

After being in remission from cancer over the past four years, singer Carman Licciardello recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his shoulder. Now that the surgery is over, he's awaiting his biopsy results and is asking fans to help him move forward by supporting his upcoming project.

(Photo: Facebook/Carman Licciardello)Singer Carman Licciardello poses after a successful surgery to remove a tumor on his shoulder, May 11, 2017.

"Made it through surgery," Carman exclaimed in his most recent Facebook post. "OK, so I knew the anesthesia was coming and was ready to count backwards from 10, but this time make it past 7 all the way to 1. However, the sneaky doctor said start at 1 and count to 100. Man, that threw me off so as I was regrouping to say 1, I woke up 4 hours later in the recovery room. I missed the whole thing. Anyway, they got the tumor out."

"Doc said it went deeper than expected into my muscles (a few extra stitches) not much pain but today I'm 'really sore.' I will know on May 16 about the biopsy but I expect, with all these Ninja prayer warriors, there will be nothing there," he added.

Carman then proceeded to ask for monetary help on his GoFundMe page as he moves forward with the release of his new CD.

"I'm re-offering the big special. I need a bit more help to get back in the studio and finish this project. Operation is over and it's no excuse to quit," Carman stated.

Since the tumor was found at the end of his remission cycle, Carman revealed in an earlier post that he wonders if his upcoming CD recording will be his "last."

"I hope not, but just in case I decided to call this record LEGACY. Maybe it's prophetic. I don't know. It's a bit discouraging because we're not even done recording yet and it's making me weary being the record company, the promotion company, the writer, the performer and the cancer patient all at the same time," he continued.

In his latest update, Carman also offered a VIP concert package for fans who donate to the latest project. The offer includes a DVD set, autograph, T-shirts and concert tickets.

(Photo:Facebook/Carman Licciardello) Carman shares a photo of his backstage miracles, October 15 2016.

On Feb. 14, 2013, Carman first shared that he had been diagnosed with myeloma cancer and given only three- to four-years to live. Fortunately, the popular entertainer survived cancer and by early 2014 he testified that medical tests indicated he was cancer free.

Since then, Carman has been in remission with no trace of cancer in his body until his recent tumor scare.

Carman has maintained that his life's goal now is to "win souls" and he first revealed that he's been busy in the studio in Nashville, Tennessee, recording his next album that will feature new content along with a few remakes of older classic songs.

The 61 year old has had a string of health scares lately and along with the cancer battle he's made known that he also suffered several heart attacks in recent years. He was rushed to the hospital in 2016 after a concert because he was suffering from chronic chest pain which was diagnosed as a heart attack.

That was not the first time Carman had been admitted into the hospital for chest pain. On Memorial Day in 2015, the New Jersey native also spent some time in the hospital after suffering multiple heart attacks.