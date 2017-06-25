Casey Anthony's Parents Countersue to Keep Florida Home

The parents of Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of charges in the 2008 killing her 2-year-old daughter, are now embroiled in a legal dispute with a bank in order to keep their Florida home from foreclosure.

Reuters/Red HuberCasey Anthony sits at the defense table during the second day of testimony in her first-degree murder trial.

George Anthony and Cindy Anthony lived with their daughter and granddaughter, Caylee Marie Anthony, in 2008, around the time of the death of the 2-year-old. The couple allegedly owed the U.S. Bank about $129,000, excluding interest, for their Florida house, according to the International Business Times.

The bank further claims that the couple has not made their scheduled payments in six years and counting, a claim that Casey Anthony's parents are now disputing in court.

In a suit filed by the couple on Monday, June 19, in the Orange-Osceola jurisdiction, George and Cindy Anthony claims that they have already settled with the Bank in 2015, an agreement that the U.S. Bank "willfully ignored" according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Their lawsuit also claims that the bank failed to notify them about any terms of the agreement they did not meet, and have instead moved on to filing the foreclosure notice. The Orange County property is reported to be listed under Cindy Anthony's name and is estimated to be worth $139,000.

Their daughter, Casey Anthony, was accused in 2008 of killing her own daughter using chloroform before hiding the child's body in the area near the family's home. Casey was later found not guilty of the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter, following a landmark trial in 2011 which has been extensively covered by news and media outlets.

The couple allegedly kept no contact with their daughter at the current time. They also claim that they did not know for certain if their daughter really killed their 2-year-old grandchild.

"Truthfully, to this day, I don't know, to be honest," said Cindy Anthony, in an interview with "The View" in 2011.