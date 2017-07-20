'Casual' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Laura Goes to Sacramento; Will Valerie and Jack Split Up?

Facebook/CasualOnHulu A promotional image for Hulu’s comedy-drama series “Casual,” featuring Laura (Tara Lynne Barr)

Divorcee mother Valerie (Michaela Watson) may be in for one of worst nights of her life on the next episode of Hulu's comedy-drama series, "Casual." Not only has her daughter, Laura (Tara Lynne Barr), lit off for Sacramento, the teenager has also sold off their dinner table in an act of rebellion.

Although the previous episode began with a proposal, things were less than celebratory for everyone else other than the newly engaged couple. When Valerie's assistant, Leia (Julie Berman), went down on one knee to propose marriage to her boyfriend, Leon (Nyasha Hatendi), all sorts of things were set in motion.

Alex got a timely and valuable lesson on friendship from his roommate, Rae (Maya Erskine), when Leon chose Ryan (Nathin Butler) to be best man at the wedding instead of him. Valerie, on the other hand, was left out in the cold in the end. He wanted to talk to Alex about Leon and Leia, but her brother has Judy (Judy Greer) now. Even her boyfriend, Jack, shut down her flirtatious advances at the engagement party.

But the worst is yet to come. While all of these were happening, Laura has been selling off her stuff to earn enough money to go to Sacramento and be with Casey (Nadine Nicole). How will it affect an already devastated Valerie when she comes home to see that she has also lost her daughter? Or will losing the dinner table upset her more?

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode simply titled "99," it seems that Valerie will be reminiscing that time 17 years ago when she and her brother Alex have had to deal with her unexpected pregnancy.

What sacrifices did she have to make in order to safely bring her daughter out into the world? What desperate steps will she be taking now to bring her daughter back home?

In the present day, Laura visits Casey in Sacramento. Whether she stays there for good or decides to return to her family will depend on how this visit will turn out. Will Laura finally be able to tell Casey about how she truly feels?

On the other hand, and as if losing her daughter is not enough issue in a day, Valerie and Jack's relationship is also about to hit a breaking point.

"Casual" season 3 episode 12 starts streaming on Tuesday, July 25, on Hulu.