Catholic League Blasts AMC's 'Preacher' for Depicting 'Vile Jesus Sex Scene'

(Photo: Courtesy of The Catholic League) Bill Donahue, president of The Catholic League.

Catholic League President Bill Donohue is urging Christians to rally against AMC Network's TV show "Preacher," which in its latest episode portrayed Jesus Christ as having sex with a woman on the night of The Last Supper.

"Depicting Jesus in a grotesque sex scene is an assault on the sensibilities of all Christians, as well as people of good will who are not Christians," Donohue said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have been treated to this kind of fare from some pay-per-view channels, but we are not accustomed to AMC getting into the mud. If this is a signal of what it aspires to become, we will rally Christians against it."

The controversial scene appeared on the second episode of the show's second season, which aired on Monday. The storyline follows a preacher who's searching for living relatives of Christ.

"The first seven minutes of the episode, titled 'Dirty Little Secret,' depicts Jesus and a woman having sex, speaking graphically about various acts and showing the two's various positions in silhouette," Fox News reports.

"Later, he tells her to keep it a secret before saying that he's got to go off to do something for his father. It later becomes clear that this is the night that Jesus would be eventually crucified."

Donohue has frequently spoken out against negative or controversial portrayals of Christians and Roman Catholics in the media and society.

Back in November he listed his top three examples of how Christmas was being "hijacked" in America.

Among his complaints, he referenced a 10-piece Hipster Nativity scene; gun-rights activists in South Carolina promoting assault weapons for Christmas; and a now-deleted picture of reality TV star Brandi Glanville standing over baby Jesus as if she were giving birth to him.

The Catholic League president has also criticized former President Barack Obama for appearing on HBO's "Real Time" with atheist host Bill Maher on Nov. 4, 2016.

"The biggest mistake Obama made was giving legitimacy to a hater. That he did so speaks volumes about his alleged sensitivity to bashing people of faith," Donohue said at the time.

Maher has blasted many Christian beliefs and stories in the Bible in the past, describing the story of Noah in 2014 as being "about a psychotic mass murderer who gets away with it and his name is God."

"Genesis says God was so angry with Himself for screwing up when he made mankind so flawed that he sent the flood to kill everyone. Men, women, children, babies — what kind of tyrant punishes everyone just to get back at the few he's mad at?" Maher asked back then.