Will Catholics and Protestants Unite As America Shatters?

More progress toward unity in the Church has been made in the past half century between Catholics and Protestants than in the past 500 years, according to Catholic philosopher Peter Kreeft.

And God is working especially hard to unify His people in light of how society is crumbling; a new reformation is underway, he says.

In his new book, Catholics and Protestants: What Can We Learn from Each Other? Kreeft, a longtime professor at Boston College, explores the theological divisions that have historically separated the two groups with the aim of fostering greater togetherness. Although differences undoubtedly remain he is optimistic nonetheless.

