'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Dawson to Choose Between Family and Casey

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Dawson is torn in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

Dawson (Monica Raymund) will once again find herself torn on whom to prioritize between her two families in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

According to CarterMatt, Daniel Zacapa, who plays Dawson's father Ramon will be back in the next installment. He and the paramedic share a close relationship. In fact, last season, Ramon stayed with Dawson after he and his wife got divorced. He was depressed and drank a lot and showed no intention of moving out of the house. Dawson and Casey (Jesse Spencer) frequently fought due to him. Being the supportive daughter that she was, Dawson felt the need to take care of her dad while he was hurting.

Before Casey went to work and responded to the raging fire in one of the factories in the city that fateful day, he and Dawson had one of their big fights. He wanted her to convince Ramon to go home. Dawson soon regretted being harsh with her husband after he got trapped inside the burning building. Casey knew his situation was hopeless and was already saying goodbye to Dawson, but fans are hoping that a miracle will happen and that he will somehow survive this ordeal.

If Casey ends up defeating the odds, he and Dawson will surely patch things up in their relationship. For a while, everything will appear to be all right, at least until Ramon returns to cause trouble.

Spoilers indicate that Dawson will be forced to choose between her father and her husband and it is a situation she will not want to be in. She knows that Casey has a point and that her father must help himself move on from the divorce. Still, she also wants her husband to understand that she can never turn her back on Ramon.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will air on NBC on Sept. 28, 10 p.m. EDT.