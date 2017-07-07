'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Dawson's Daddy Problems to Continue

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Ramon Dawson will be back in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

Dawson's (Monica Raymund) father will return to cause more complications for her in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

According to CarterMatt, Ramon (Daniel Zacapa) will be back, more difficult than ever, in the next installment.

Last season, Dawson had to force him to leave the house because Casey (Jesse Spencer) was already complaining of his prolonged stay. Ramon went to live with his daughter for a while because he was depressed over his divorce from his wife. He was always drunk and worried Dawson that Casey felt the need to speak up to try to make the older man see some sense.

Although Dawson understood that her dad was just lonely, she also knew that he cannot keep on troubling her family. Perhaps Ramon will have a change of heart, especially when he sees his daughter facing a huge quandary.

In the previous season's finale, Casey was trapped in a burning factory. They all knew there was no way he would survive the heat and smoke once fire began to eat away at the side of the building he was on. Casey even said goodbye to Dawson over the radio because he knew he had very little time left.

Although speculations are rife that Casey will not die, there is no telling what the showrunners will do with his storyline. He may pass away, leaving Dawson heartbroken and alone, thus Ramon's presence in her life will be a big help. Her father may even forget his own problems and concentrate on supporting his daughter.

Meanwhile, another life hanging in the balance in season 6 is Mouch's (Christian Stolte). Last time he was seen, he was on the ground, motionless, after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Many fans are crossing their fingers that Mouch will survive. Prior to the incident, he had already revealed his intention to retire. He felt that it was time to take a rest and enjoy life as a civilian. He knows Firehouse 51 is in good hands with Boden (Eamonn Walker) at the helm. His younger colleagues are all skilled and dedicated. He is more than confident they will get the job done.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will return on NBC on Sept. 28.