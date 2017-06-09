'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Is It Time for the Big Severide-Kidd Reunion?

Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) will guard each other's back in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

When asked if there was a chance that the lieutenant would reunite with his ex-girlfriend in the next installment, series creator Derek Haas told The Hollywood Reporter that they would be a lot closer, "but not the way people might think." It appears that Severide will take his time grieving over Anna's (Charlotte Sullivan) passing and will lay off any romantic entanglements for a while. Since Stella is okay with just being friends with him, there will likely be no problem between the two.

Fans of the couple are curious to know, though, if in the future, Severide and Stella will find their way back into each other's arms. Their break-up was messy. Her crazy ex-husband caught them together and tried to kill them both. When the higher-ups learned of the incident, both Severide and Stella were reprimanded. The lieutenant took the blow on his ego the bad way. He left Stella and tried to forget her by partying around and returning to his old playboy self.

For her part, Stella understood Severide's behavior. She could have walked away, but she did not. When Anna was sick, she even took care of her on Severide's behalf. Over all, Stella has proven that she loves him enough to accept anything he is willing to give. If Severide gives any hint that he wants another chance with Stella, she will probably agree in a jiffy.

Meanwhile, one of the storylines to look forward to in season 6 is that of Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Casey's (Jesse Spencer).

According to spoilers, there is a huge chance that Casey will die after getting trapped in a burning building. Last season's finale ended with a cliffhanger, with the firefighter saying goodbye to his wife through the radio. Boden (Eamonn Walker) and the others could only shake their heads as they all realized that there was no way out for Casey in that situation.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will return on NBC in the fall.