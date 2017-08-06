'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Squad to Attend a Friend's Funeral?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Someone will die in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

The Firehouse 51 members could be attending the funeral of one of their friends in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

According to Hollywood Life, someone will definitely die in that horrible fire from the last installment. It was pandemonium for the firefighters after they responded to a call about a burning building. Many of them got trapped inside. Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Herrmann's (David Eigenberg) situations were dire, with the former appearing to be having a heart attack. Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Jason (Kamal Angelo Bolden) were supposed to help their colleagues, but they too got trapped.

Out of all of them, Casey (Jesse Spencer) had the short end of the stick. He even talked to Gabby (Monica Raymund) over the two-way radio and began to say goodbye since he knew that all exits on his side were blocked. Speculations indicate that he will die and that it is his funeral that the firefighters will be attending. Some of the set photos show the other characters alive and well, but Casey's condition is being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Eloise Mumford will be one of the guest stars in the new season.

According to spoilers, Mumford will play the role of Brett's (Kara Killmer) old friend, Hope Jacquinot. She will arrive in Chicago, hoping to set Brett up on a date with an attractive guy. It looks like the paramedic will finally get over her relationship with Antonio (Jon Seda) now that Hope is around to make sure Brett stops moping around and joins the dating scene soon.

Meanwhile, things are starting to work out for Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) in the romance department. Speculations are rife that she and Otis (Yuri Sardarov) will start seeing each other as more than friends. Perhaps, it is time for her to stop waiting for Severide to come back to her. The lieutenant is expected to still grieve over his girlfriend's death in season 6.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will air on NBC on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT.