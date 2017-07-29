'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Brett to Replace Antonio?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Brett moves on in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

Brett (Kara Killmer) will try the dating game again in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire." But will it be too soon after Dawson (Jon Seda)?

According to TV Guide, the paramedic may decide to see other people in the new installment. Brett's old friend, Hope Jacquinot (to be played by "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Eloise Mumford) will arrive in the city to visit her. She is expected to play matchmaker and will not waste time in trying to push Brett to go out on dates.

It has not been long since Brett's romance with Dawson fizzled out. Many fans were disappointed when the couple could not seem to make their relationship work out. Now that Dawson is back with Chicago P.D., things are about to become interesting again.

Meanwhile, another member of Firehouse 51 who may start dating again is Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo). Spoilers indicate that she may finally find a replacement for her ex-boyfriend, Severide (Taylor Kinney). The chances of the ex-couple getting back together are reportedly low, and at the moment, Severide is still grieving over the death of Anna (Charlotte Sullivan). Stella, on the other hand, may realize that she is attracted to someone fairly close to her. Speculations are rife that she will fall in love with Otis (Yuri Sardarov).

Stella and Otis are considered to be a funny pair in the series. They always make fun of each other and enjoy making bets. He is someone who makes her laugh to the point that she is able to forget all her heartaches. Stella's heart was broken when Severide decided he had had enough. He could not accept that she had dragged him into the mess that her ex-husband started. Perhaps Otis will make her realize that waiting for Severide to love her again is a futile thing.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will air on NBC on Sept. 28, 10 p.m. EDT.