'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Burgess to Return to Patrol Duty?

Burgess' (Marina Squerciati) position in the Intelligence Unit may be compromised in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPDDawson may return in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

News of Sophia Bush's exit from the NBC series fueled speculations that an old character will return to the show.

Jon Seda left "Chicago P.D." to join another "Chicago" franchise at the end of season 3. His character, Dawson, decided to transfer to the State's Attorney's office as the lead investigator. His position was filled by Burgess, whom Voight (Jason Beghe) promoted from patrol duties.

Speculations are rife that Burgess will be asked to leave intel and will return to her old job so the squad can accommodate Dawson's return. However, according to CarterMatt, fans of the actress need not worry about her storyline in the new installment. Voight will probably create a new position for Dawson and leave Burgess alone. The brunette has been doing fairly good with her assignments, and so far, Voight has yet to regret offering her a slot in his unit.

Bush's departure in the show also helps in the Dawson-Burgess switch. Dawson will likely be asked to fill her position.

It remains unclear why Bush decided to exit the series. Spoilers predict that her character will accept the job offer in New York and joins the FBI. Voight and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) will have no choice but to let her go, especially if she wants to get away from the bad memories in the city.

In last season's finale, the board sanctioned Lindsay for roughing up a suspect. During an interrogation, Lindsay lost her patience and rammed her gun down the man's throat. Voight was asked to dismiss her. The board attempted to blackmail him by threatening that the whole unit would suffer if Lindsay would not quit. Voight refused to cooperate, to Lindsay's distress.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 is expected to air this fall.