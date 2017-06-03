'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Halstead to Deal With Major Setback

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) will have no choice but to let Lindsay (Sophia Bush) go in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPDHalstead will lose Lindsay in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

According to Deadline, Bush is exiting the NBC series and will not return for season 5. The move is reportedly the actress' personal decision.

In last season's finale, it was hinted that Lindsay had plans to leave the Intelligence Unit. Because of her assault case and the board's subsequent decision to dismiss her from the job, she started to consider other options. The final minutes of the episode saw Lindsay standing on a bridge, as she reflected on whether she should accept the offer with the FBI in New York. Her phone was ringing (Halstead was contacting her), but she chose not to answer.

Lindsay's exit from the squad will have a huge effect on Halstead. They both tried so hard for their relationship to work, only to see it crumble when they least expected it. A long distance relationship might work but based on Lindsay's and Halstead's personalities, it would be difficult for both of them. It is possible that they will eventually decide to separate, and that decision will take its toll on Halstead. Lindsay has an all-new life in front of her, while he gets to stay in Chicago, where the memories he has of her will remind him of what he lost.

Meanwhile, Bush's departure may pave the way for the return of an old character in the show. It has been rumored that Jon Seda, who played Dawson, might come back for season 5.

Previously, the agent decided to leave intel after accepting the position as lead investigator in the State's Attorney's office in "Chicago Justice." Now that the series has been axed, the showrunners might choose to reintroduce Seda's Dawson and fill the void left by Bush's character. It will be interesting to see how things in headquarters will change when he returns.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 is expected to air this fall.