This Week in Christian History: Great Revival Meeting and the Architect of American Methodism

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened Aug. 6–12, in Church history. They include the largest camp meeting of a great revival and the appointment of one of Methodism's most famous leaders.