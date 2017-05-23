'Clash of Clans' May 2017 Update Release Date, Features, Review: Biggest 'Clash of Clans' Update Brings New Gameplay

Supercell recently launched the biggest update yet on its hit massive multiplayer online strategy game "Clash of Clans." The update comes with a new village, new troops, and more importantly, a new game mode.

Facebook/ClashofClans "Clash of Clans" update arrives with new troops, village, and more.

The developers took to Twitter to make the announcement. The post reads, "The update is live! Welcome to the new BUILDER BASE, Chief!"

A few theories on the upcoming update turned out to be true. Just as speculated, the boat that appeared in previous promos for the update introduced a new setting. Through the Builder Hall game mode, players can access a second village. The boat sets sail to a new land, wherein players can establish another village with new structures and troops.

The latest addition varies from the original village in terms of gameplay. Gamers will go against other gamers in real time, just like in "Clash Royale." A player will attack his opponent's base, while the opponent does so to the player's base. Whoever wins the battle gets to keep the trophy. The goal in this particular game mode is to win as much trophies as one can.

In the game, players will go through five Builder Hall levels. As players progress through the levels, they will get more access to structures, weapons, and troops. The new features are introduced starting in the second level of the game mode.

One of the changes players will see is the Archer Tower. Although it appears to be like a regular archer tower, unlike in the original game, gamers are allowed to tweak its offensive stance. One can choose between long range and short range. They vary in terms of point damage and the rate of speed that arrows shoot out from the tower.

"Clash of Clans" is available on the App Store and Google Play.