'Clash of Clans' Mysterious Boat News: Players Need to Fix Boat in Massive,Unique Update

Speculations are currently flying around about a broken boat. This wreck appeared in "Clash of Clans" players' bases, and everyone is scratching their heads on what this ship is all about. A moderator dropped some hints at the game's official forums, but it looks like "Clash of Clans" players will have to be content with these for now, as sneak peeks of the newest update will not be given this time by Supercell.

Facebook/ClashofClansA promo image of the "Clash of Clans" mobile game by Supercell on their official Facebook page.

To answer most of the questions that "Clash of Clans" players have about the new update for the game, community organizers have put up "The One & ONLY Update Thread" on Supercell's official forums. "Clash of Clans" fans looking for a possible preview of the changes that Supercell will bring to the popular mobile game with their latest release will be in for some disappointment, unfortunately.

Of course, the shipwreck was given a mention. "There be a boat that needs repairing," the post noted, although the mechanics were not indicated.

The post by a community moderator did not completely rule out all advance information about the big update, but it clarified that there will be no new information that will be released in the next few days. The poster has even marked the community's "Update Radar" as "Not this week" on Friday, May 5.

The post went on to warn curious "Clash of Clans" players that they will be in the dark when it comes to info on the new update. The post stated that "It is very likely that we will NOT be seeing sneak peeks for this update," before quoting a message from the Supercell development team.

"Hey Chief! We know you're excited to hear more news about the upcoming update. We're just as excited to share more with you but we're not quite ready yet. One thing we can say is that this update will be different from any other update. It will be much bigger and we can't wait to share it with you!" the post said.

However, the post did drop some clues about the new update, mostly to rule out some of the changes that players have been asking about. It seems that there will be no new Town Hall, Walls, or Hero levels. Instead, the developers say that there will be something "unique from any update, and it's huge."