'Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun' Anime Spoilers: Can Soccer Player With Obsessive Penchant for Cleanliness Lead His Team to Victory?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the sports anime series “Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun (Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun).”

A young soccer prodigy, simply named Aoyama, is a genius at his chosen sport. His unique style on the field is featured in the new Japanese sports anime series "Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun" or "Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun."

Although he has his own personal style of play, Aoyama is anything but flashy. Nevertheless, his presence on the field still inspires much attention not only because he's good, but also because his obsessive penchant for cleanliness never fails to show.

Aoyama is a first-year student at Fujimi High, where he plays as a midfielder for the school's soccer team. He is also a clean freak, who takes extreme precautions against physical contact with his fellow players and the ball. It is for this reason that he doesn't tackle, doesn't head the ball, and doesn't execute any throw-in unless he's wearing gloves.

Moreover, he would always insist on cleaning the club room, as well as each ball the team used on that particular day. But why did he choose to enroll at Fujimi High and play for its soccer team? Apparently, the answer is still a matter of cleanliness, because this particular school happens to have a toilet flush that caters to his special needs.

The series is an adaptation of a Japanese manga series of the same name created by Taku Sakamoto for serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine. Publication began in 2014, and the series has had released seven collective volumes.

Studio Hibari is responsible for adapting the series into anime. The adaptation is being directed by Kazuya Ichikawa, with Midori Gotou supervising the episode scripts. TMS Entertainment is producing the anime which features Bentham's "White" as its opening theme. The voice actors of Aoyama (Ryotaro Okiayu), Kaoru (Tomokazu Seki), Kazuma (Sōichirō Hoshi), Jin (Daisuke Sakaguchi), and Taichi (Hiroyuki Yoshino) performed the ending theme titled "Taiyou ga Kureta Kisetsu (The Season the Sun Gave Us)."

"Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun" airs on Sundays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on BS11. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.