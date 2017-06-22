'Conan Exiles' News: Game Gets Xbox One Port in August

The developer of "Conan Exiles," Funcom, has recently announced that the game will finally have an Xbox One port slated to go live in August.

FuncomA promotional image for "Conan Exiles" upcoming free expansion alongside the game's Xbox One port in August.

The game was first released on PC last January. Luckily, Xbox One players can soon play the open world survival game as well, as Funcom confirmed that they are going to preview "Conan Exiles" on Xbox One on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

In "Conan Exiles," players act as one of the thousands of exiles that are forced to survive "in a barbaric wasteland swept by terrible sandstorms and besieged on every side by enemies."

"The Xbox One version of the game will include the same content as the PC version, and will get all the same updates," Funcom further revealed.

Added to that, Funcom has also confirmed that "Conan Exiles" will be one of the 4K exclusive games to be launched for the upcoming Xbox One X. However, the timeframe for that project as well as its release schedule is yet to be finalized.

In the same announcement, the developers said: "Funcom is also excited to share that it will be updating 'Conan Exiles' for the Xbox One X at a later date, taking advantage of the system's superior hardware power to bring the world of Conan the Barbarian to life in beautiful 4K resolution."

On the same launch day of the "Conan Exiles" Xbox One port, Funcom is also releasing a game expansion that will add "a whole new area" and will extend the game's open world map by as much as 50 percent. The said game expansion will be free for all players on any platforms, even to those who will purchase the game later.

Funcom has also released a short video teaser that features what to expect on the free expansion that will arrive on Aug. 16. While the trailer did not reveal specifics, it teased players that the downloadable content will let them "survive, build, and dominate in a cold new land."

Most of the said trailer shows a montage of mountains and forests covered in snow, while characters fight enemies and the harsh blizzard. Hunting for wild and massive animals is also one of the highlights in the video teaser.