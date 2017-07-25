'Crackdown 3' News: Release Date and Gameplay Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Facebook/crackdowngame "Crackdown 3" is set to be released on Nov. 7, 2017.

For the gaming community, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is something that they all anticipate as it features new consoles and new game titles. At this year's E3, many Xbox fans noted that Microsoft did not really reveal anything about the highly anticipated "Crackdown 3." Fortunately, the tech giant is listening and more than made up for it by showcasing the gameplay at the San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H.

According to reports, "Crackdown 3" received a full panel during the San Diego Comic-Con and it was everything that fans had been waiting and clamoring for. The panel consisted of the team from game developer Sumi Digital as well as Terry Crews, who is set to be a playable character in the upcoming open world action-adventure video game. The panel revealed that Crews will be playing Commander Jaxon, a major force in "Crackdown 3" and he will be his usual self, which fans were thrilled about.

Commander Jaxon may be doing weird things throughout the campaign, but that will only add to the more interesting campaign of "Crackdown 3." The gameplay that was featured only served to hype up expectations and anticipation in Hall H as it portrays the hard work and dedication of the team working for Sumi Digital.

"I think there will be something coming down the line — but the good thing for me, through all of this, is that I ended up doing Microsoft's Crackdown which is huge. I'm a playable character in Crackdown 3 which is more than I could ever have dreamed of," Crews told PC Gamer. " Believe me, it tempers any kind of disappointment with Overwatch because I know now Crackdown 3 is my game."

"Crackdown 3" is set to be released on Nov. 7 for Xbox One gamers.