'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' News: Leak Hints DLC

It looks like the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is getting a downloadable content (DLC), at least based on a brand-new leak about the highly anticipated game collection.

(Photo: Activision)A promptional image for "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy"

Exophase, the official PlayStation Network trophy site, listed a couple of trophies for an unannounced DLC called "Lost Treasures."

One is a silver achievement called "The Crown Jewel – Seek and Destroy." The other is a gold trophy called "An Ancient Antiquity – Do Hard Time."

There is not much to take away from these revelations, but the idea of a "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" DLC does not come as a surprise to players.

The Sixth Axis pointed out there was a mythical lost level in the original "Crash Bandicoot" game, which could be the subject of the DLC.

After all, the theme of the purported "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" expansion, which appears to be a treasure hunt of sort, appears to be in line with what the name "Lost Treasures" implies.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is set to release at the end of the month, marking the bigger and bolder return of everyone's favorite marsupial with amazing graphics to boot.

It includes the original trio of games namely "Crash Bandicoot," "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back" and "Crash Bandicoot: Warped." The official description for the game collection reads:

"Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully-remastered HD graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!"

Those who will preorder "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" will get bonus PlayStation 4 theme packs, namely the Sunset Vista Pack, Friends Pack and Coco Pack.

The first one includes a Sunset Vista Dynamic Theme plus two avatars of Crash. The second one adds the Bear It Dynamic Theme to the game along with avatars of Polar and Aku Aku. The last one adds the Coco Dynamic Theme in addition to avatars of Coco and Pura.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" will be released on June 4 exclusively on PlayStation 4 (PS4). It will be released in Japan on August 3.