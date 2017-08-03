'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: What Does the Future Hold for Prentiss?

Facebook/CriminalMinds Prentiss will continue to lead the squad in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

Chief Emily Prentiss' (Paget Brewster) leadership will be tested once again as the Behavioral Analysis Unit faces a new set of baffling assignments in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds."

While viewers are expecting the BAU to deal with the regular unsubs who prey on the innocent, a storyline of a more personal nature has become the topic of many discussions regarding the new installment.

The last season's finale ended with a cliffhanger, as the car containing several members of the squad was about to be run over by a speeding truck. Brewster hinted in her recent interview with TVLine that there would be character deaths and that the premiere would reveal who survived and who did not. The actress also spoke about the difficulty of saying goodbye to co-stars.

"It's always hard when someone is gone, whether by choice or not by their choice... but you roll with it. ... You can't not miss the people who are gone," Brewster said. When she delved deeper into the subject, she mentioned an earlier moment where she replaced Thomas Gibson on the show. She added: ""The con was the situation in which it happened, which was Thomas Gibson no longer being with the show. That was unfortunate."

Previously, it has been announced that Damon Gupton, who played supervisory Special Agent Stephen Walker, would not reprise his role in season 13. Rumors claim he was asked to leave following an altercation with one of the show's writers. As unit chief, it will be up to Prentiss to lead her team and assure them that they will be all right. Dealing with grief will not be easy for the squad, especially after spending months and even years working with the deceased.

Meanwhile, it will be best for BAU to focus on putting unsubs behind bars. Spoilers indicate that Mr. Scratch will return in the new installment and that he has a new target in mind.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.