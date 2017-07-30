'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 Cast News: Upcoming Installment to Feature Several Guest Stars Including Judge Judy, Jimmy Kimmel

Facebook/curbyourenthusiasm 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 premieres Oct. 1 on HBO.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is returning for its ninth season after a long hiatus, and Larry David recently appeared at the Television Critics Association press tour to talk more about it.

David, who plays a fictional version of himself on the show, revealed the reason why he chose to continue with a ninth season.

"I'm not a misser," David said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I don't really miss things, people that much, but I was missing it and i was missing these idiots so I thought, 'Yeah, what the hell?' And I got tired of people asking is the show coming back? I couldn't get asked that question anymore and I wasn't ready to say no, never."

The upcoming season will feature a lot of notable guest stars, including Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Graham, Nick Offerman, Ed Begley, Jr., Carrie Brownstein, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Perkins and June Diane Raphael. There is also an episode that will feature Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy.

"Everybody that we hoped for and that we wanted, we got," executive producer and director Jeff Schaffer said. "We had written some episodes that were really dependent on some very key people and we wrote them before we had them. ... It ended up working out great."

Season 9 will feature a significant time jump. When it opens, it will reveal what the characters have been doing for the past several years. It has also been said that the new season will tell some unexpected and surprising storylines that may be hard to believe.

HBO released a teaser clip earlier this month and revealed the premiere date of "Curb Your Ethusiasm" season 9. The video sees David dressed as Julius Caesar. The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes.

Apart from David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove and Cheryl Hines return to reprise their roles. Fans can also look forward to seeing Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 1, on HBO.