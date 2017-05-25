'Dance Moms' News: Abby Lee Miller Lambasts Cheryl Burke, Says She Should 'Watch Her Mouth'

Abby Lee Miller lambasted new "Dance Moms" coach Cheryl Burke as the latter gave a few comments after the former's sentencing. Prior to Miller's reaction, Burke accused the former "Dance Moms" coach of being the reason for the "Dance Moms" girls' trauma.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokAbby Lee Miller of the show "Dance Moms" arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Recently, Miller was sentenced to 366 days of imprisonment due to bankruptcy fraud. Shortly after the sentencing, Burke shared her new teaching plan for the girls, who she said were "traumatized" by Miller's style. The new "Dance Moms" coach revealed she had really big things planned for the young dancers and that includes guiding them with a more supportive teaching technique.

During an interview with Fox News, Burke said that after the way the girls were traumatized by Miller, she would still be strict and do what she needs to do, but she would also make them feel confident about themselves at the same time. The girls, she said, would like to move on.

In her own interview, however, Miller said Burke's remark was "ridiculous."

According to Miller, in every single episode they did, several producers and child advocate service people were always there to watch them filming, so it would be impossible to say that any "traumatizing" was taking place. She dismissed Burke's remark as a mere joke.

Talking to Us Magazine about Burke's previous remarks about her teaching methods, Miller said, "I think that's a really rough statement and I would never say that about Cheryl." The former coach even said that her successor needs to learn to "watch her mouth."

Miller went on to somewhat belittle Burke's experience as a dance coach. Before being asked to help finish out "Dance Moms" season 7 after her predecessor's exit last March, Burke had appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" for 19 seasons. "Doing a show for three weeks is nothing like doing a show for seven seasons," said Miller, suggesting that the new coach does not know yet of the complexities of doing such a show for the long run.