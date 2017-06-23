Dating App Thinks That the Way a Person Tweets Is the Key to Finding Love

Loveflutter, the U.K.-based online dating startup, suggests that tweets of single men and women can help them find love. The premise behind this claim is the direct relationship between tweets and users' personalities which the dating app taps to create a match between potential partners.

To do this Loveflutter partnered with the text analysis platform Receptiviti, a firm that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze language and match language styles. The partnership resulted in the development of Analyze140, a Twitter sentiment analysis tool that segregates psychological profiles using a personality test.

Why did they use Twitter? "Tweets offer a revealing glimpse into your personality that pictures alone can't match. Spontaneous, opinionated, clever and funny, tweets show the real you, not the Instagram-enhanced version of your life," Loveflutter co-founder Daigo Smith explained.

He added that people's conversations and the language they use on social media can be a key indicator of personality. His plan is to combine Loveflutter and Analyze140 to analyze users' individual speech and their interactions and see their chances of connecting romantically.

By end 2017, Daigo hopes to create a Language Style Matching compatibility score from users' tweets and conversations and show their compatibility strength. The app might even suggest the best time for matched couples to go out on a date based on how their conversation progresses.

Since the app is heavily reliant on Twitter, only those who actively tweet will benefit the most from the app except those who use Twitter for purely work purposes. To those who are not on Twitter, Loveflutter and Analyze140 allow them to create accounts via email or Facebook and make up a set of tweets on the spot.

While political campaigns and marketing companies have long used AI to study the psychological profiles of voters and customers online, Loveflutter is the first dating app to utilize algorithms to connect potential couples romantically. The best thing about the app is that it puts personality or interests above looks in hooking people up.