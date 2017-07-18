'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: Josh Brolin, T.J. Miller Tease 'Funnier' Sequel

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie 'Deadpool 2' will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

Fans are already looking forward to "Deadpool 2," especially after the success of the first movie. And it looks like there will be more to be excited about, if Josh Brolin is to be believed.

Brolin, who plays Cable in the upcoming sequel, recently sat down with Good Morning America to talk about another superhero movie, "Avengers: Infinity War," where he plays the galactic overlord Thanos. However, the actor was also asked about his role in "Deadpool 2." Brolin did not say whether he will reference Thanos in the film, though he did tease the film's humor.

"There's a lot of stuff going on in 'Deadpool' that's very surprising and that will be very satisfying when you see it," Brolin said. "To me, it's even funnier than the first one. That's to me."

T.J. Miller, who reprises his role as Weasel in the sequel, echoed the same opinion while speaking to Screen Rant to promote his film, "The Emoji Movie."

"As Ryan [Reynolds] and I were talking about, it's this great thing where we know the tone, we know the stakes, everybody's played these characters before – most importantly, we know the tone, we know how to hit it pitch perfect," Miller said. "So I think it might actually be funnier than the first one. I'm really, really excited."

There is no denying that the first "Deadpool" movie was hilarious. And if Brolin and Miller's words are anything to go by, it looks like 20th Century Fox has another success on their hands.

Apart from Brolin, Zazie Beetz from "Atlanta" has also joined the cast to portray Domino. Brianna Hildebrand and Leslie Uggams reprise their roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Blind Al, respectively. Ryan Reynolds recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in costume and on set with Uggams, who plays Deadpool's roommate.

"Deadpool 2" will hit U.S. cinemas on June 1, 2018.