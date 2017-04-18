'Deadpool 2' Cast News, Release Date: Fox Reveals June 2018 Premiere; Josh Brolin Teases Cable Role

Fans will be delighted to hear that "Deadpool 2" finally has an official release date. Apart from that, a popular character has been revealed to be returning in the sequel to the surprise box office hit.

According to Deadline, Fox finally announced that "Deadpool 2" will premiere on the first day of June next year. The publication notes that the sequel is the only big name currently taking up that date. A June 2018 release makes sense since production for the film is already underway.

Josh Brolin, who has been revealed to be playing Cable, took to Instagram to give fans an update on "Deadpool 2." By the looks of the photo, it appears that Brolin has some sort of mold on his face. "You know, just meditating," the actor nonchalantly captioned the post.

The role of Cable has been making headlines since the first "Deadpool" movie hit theaters. It can be recalled that the post-credits scene saw Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth announcing to viewers that Cable will be included in the sequel, though they had yet to cast an actor at the time.

Rumors on who might get to play the role then started circulating online but Brolin eventually landed the gig. This will not be his first superhero movie, though. He also plays Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In other cast news, it has been revealed by Blackfilm that Leslie Uggams, who portrayed Wade Wilson's blind roommate, will be back to reprise her role. Uggams' character provided a lot of comic relief--not that the movie would not be hilarious without her.

Zazie Beetz, known for her role on "Atlanta," has been tapped to play Domino, while Brianna Hildebrand will return as Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have also teased "some more obscure characters" appearing in the sequel.

