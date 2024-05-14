Home Books Willie Robertson reveals how a single Gospel conversation changed trajectory of 'Duck Dynasty' family

Spanning four generations, the Robertson family of “Duck Dynasty” fame has never been shy about sharing their faith and leading thousands to Christ, whether through a hit reality TV series watched by millions, bestselling books, podcasts or a film depicting their struggles.

But according to Willie Robertson, their lives would look drastically different if it weren’t for an Arkansas pastor, who, in the 1970s, drove across state lines to share the Gospel with family patriarch Phil Robertson, a story dramatized in the 2023 film “The Blind.”

It was that message that prompted Phil, who was struggling with alcoholism and a fractured marriage with his wife, Kay, to turn his life around.

“After we came out with ‘The Blind’ last year about Phil and Kay’s life, I thought, ‘What if that hadn't happened? What if that guy didn’t go up there and preach the Gospel out of fear?” Willie Robertson reflected.

“Dad had not become a Christian. He'd already kicked us out, so we knew where it was headed. It was heading towards divorce for sure, split up family. When you take that out of the mix, there would have been no Duck Commander, there would have been no company, there would have been no 'Duck Dynasty.' I don't even know if I would be a believer today.”

“Every day of my life, someone has been impacted by what happened 50 years ago,” he continued. “Because of what was able to come out of that, when you start thinking about the television show that reached hundreds of millions of people, still does every day … all the books, the movies, the podcast, all the things that have pointed people in some way to the Gospel, to the light, I can trace all that back.”

Korie Robertson, Willie’s wife, previously shared with CP how the family has heard countless stories of those who've been baptized, delivered from addiction or seen their marriages healed after hearing Phil's story. Many of the baptisms, she said, have happened right in the "Duck Dynasty" patriarch's backyard.

Based on his family’s experience, Robertson said he’s passionate about equipping others with the tools to share their faith organically — and establish a spiritual genealogy in the process. In his new bookGospeler: Turning Darkness into Light One Conversation at a Time, Robertson highlights the importance of genuine conversations when it comes to the Gospel and the ripple effect of one changed life.

Drawing inspiration from biblical narratives, particularly the stories of transformation in the New Testament, the 52-year-old emphasizes the power of dialogue in facilitating genuine life change.

"I think real revival and impact will happen when the Church actually is sharing their faith, not necessarily just a pastor," he said. “I think the call is for everyone. It's not just for smart people or the disciples and apostles and pastors, and everybody else is exempt from talking about that.”

Robertson stressed that the core message of Christianity is one of selflessness and outreach, citing Jesus' example of seeking and saving the lost. He lamented the societal trend toward apathy, particularly in urban areas where people live in close proximity yet remain disconnected from one another's struggles.

“We've become real self-centered. We look at our own stuff,” he said. “The nature of Christianity, what Jesus was trying to teach was, it's all about sharing with other people. Jesus was like, ‘I came to seek and save what was lost.’ Jesus wasn't here for Himself. He was here for other people; the message he was saying was, ‘This is for other people.’”

The speaker and author pointed to John 4, which tells the story of Jesus’ encounter with the woman at the well. By simply asking for a drink of water, Jesus initiated a dialogue that ultimately transformed the woman and her entire village.

Jesus, he said, rejected superficial engagements where individuals offer empty platitudes or prayers without genuine investment in the other person's journey. Instead, He modeled a deeper level of engagement, actively seeking to understand and guide others toward spiritual growth.

“Jesus taught a masterclass on starting a conversation,” he said.

“There’s definitely going to be some uncomfortableness there,” Robertson added. “But if someone says, ‘Hey, you know, that ain't for me, and I appreciate you,’ at least, if nothing else, they know that I cared about them. I wanted nothing from them. I didn't need anything from them. I was just sharing this because it's worked great for our lives, and it gives us hope.”

According to Robertson, his father modeled what it meant to have an authentic faith.

Growing up, he recalled watching Phil pour endless hours into those around him, sharing the Gospel with all who would listen: “He was looking for that life change, and if he could send them along their way with the Gospel and with a new relationship with Jesus, that was most important, more than business, hunting or fishing,” he said.

Beyond material success, Robertson emphasized the spiritual legacy passed down through generations, acknowledging the transformative power of faith and the far-reaching ripple effects it will continue to have.

“When I'm talking to someone, and they may be as lost as a goose, a terrible person, which was where dad was for sure … I have no idea the impacts that it’s going to have, not just for them, but generationally for their kids and how they live a different life,” Robertson said.

“One reason that we've been so diehard on our faith and haven’t lost it is because we felt like everything we had was a result of that anyway. There's certainly an appreciation of the past, but also looking forward to the future of whose lives can we help move in a better direction by who we talk to. … I think that's the beautiful message of Christianity: there's always hope.”

Robertson hopes his family's story serves as a testament to the power of authentic faith and the spiritual transformation that can follow a simple conversation, adding: “Hopefully, the book will spark some ideas. It may not be the exact way that you do it, or you may not do it like I do. But if it sparks an idea, and if one person can hear the Gospel because you read a book, then I think it's worth it.”