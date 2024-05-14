Home Opinion The Boy Scouts get trans-ed

“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever.”

This was George Orwell’s dark prophecy about the end of human freedom from his dystopian classic 1984.

As prescient as Orwell was about the rise of technology-fueled totalitarianism, aka Big Brother, even he couldn’t foresee what the progressive Left had in store for the modern West.

With the recent announcement that the once-beloved Boy Scouts of America has officially fallen prey to the gender-bending madness of the age and will be changing their name to the more “inclusive” moniker of “Scouting America,” allow me to provide an updated twist on Orwell’s prediction.

“If you want a picture of the future, imagine the transgender movement destroying everything you once loved — forever.”

Wrapped up in gender difference-denying Newspeak, the official press release told us all what we already know: the Boy Scouts have gone woke:

“The Boy Scouts of America today announced that it will rebrand to Scouting America, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting. The change will go into effect on February 8, 2025, the organization’s 115th anniversary.”

While the corporate jargon might sound somewhat innocuous — after all, who could be against welcoming “every youth and family” — the reality is anything but. The point of this name change is nothing less than an all-out attack on the binary nature of biological sex in general and America’s young men in particular.

Make no mistake: the Boy Scouts’ name change is a direct result of our society’s embrace of the LGBT madness under the banner of “progress.” And a key front in this larger war on nature is the attack on men and masculinity — and now, on boys.

Writing for the National Review, Michael Brendan Dougherty explains,

“In recent decades, the Boy Scouts have, like other all-male groups, been subjected to ideological attack and institutional destruction masquerading as reform. Though the Girl Scouts had long been part of the Scouting movement, the Boy Scouts were opened up to girls years ago.”

It’s ironic, isn’t it? Girls have been allowed to join the Boy Scouts for years. But boys cannot join the Girl Scouts (unless they claim to be trans, of course).

This wasn’t good enough for the revolutionaries. Despite being what amounts to “Boy Scouts in Name Only” in 2024, even that last vestige of the “painful” reminder of the biological differences between boys and girls, that last semantic testimony to the “patriarchy” in the name of what was once a great organization dedicated to teachings boys “patriotism, courage, self-reliance, and kindred values,” had to be toppled.

Why? It’s simple, really. The sexual revolution refuses to allow men to be men or boys to be boys. Instead, everything everywhere must be deformed into one big mess of androgynous, regressive, transgender mush.

As Christian reporter and cultural commentator Ben Zeisloft put it, “Boy Scouts of America changing their name to ‘Scouting America’ is yet another reminder that our society hates men, especially those of the white, conservative, and Christian variety.”

While it might be somewhat taboo to put it so bluntly, he’s not wrong. One of the original founders of the Boy Scouts, Lord Robert Baden-Powell (February 22, 1857–January 8, 1941), once claimed that “Scouting is nothing less than applied Christianity.”

For against the relentless waves of the sexual revolution stands Christianity, with its stubborn and immoveable insistence that God made men and women, boys and girls, to be different (Genesis 1:27). Because boys and girls are different, both in biological sex and by nature, it is good and right for there to be boys-only clubs, spaces, and activities and girls-only clubs, spaces, and activities.

Boys must be trained to be men. Much of that training, especially in their formative years, is best accomplished in the freedom of a male-only environment, where the older, wiser, and more seasoned men can engage the boys as boys. The feminization of traditionally male-only spaces doesn’t help girls or women in the long run; it only hurts the boys.

Which is, after all, the point. Toxic masculinity must be crushed. And the crushing must start as young as possible.

Thankfully, there is an alternative: Trail Life USA. Trail Life USA rightly recognizes that “males and females are fundamentally different in many ways — physically, emotionally, and in their relationships. Boys and girls deserve unique programs created with their specific needs in mind.”

Even better, Trail Life USA is an explicitly Christian scouting organization. Their vision is to “be the premier national character development organization for young men which produces godly and responsible husbands, fathers, and citizens” and their mission is to “guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others, and experience outdoor adventure.”

The Boy Scouts have gone woke. They’ve bent their last knee to the golden idol of the transgender movement and joined up in the war on men in America. Now, it’s time for Christians to help see to it that they go broke. Get your boys out of the gender-neutral Scouting America and back into an all-boys organization like Trail Scouts USA.

God made boys to be boys — and that’s a good thing. I trust that one day, we will finally hit rock bottom in this disastrous attempt to erase all biological and natural distinctions that God put into His creation for our good. When we finally do and begin rebuilding from the rubble, maybe then we can make the Boy Scouts great again.

The first step? Letting them just be the “Boy” Scouts.

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.