4 LGBT pride events that exposed kids to nudity, twerking, sexually explicit content

As multiple cities worldwide hosted LGBT pride events in June, many have exposed children to nudity, pornographic messaging and what critics consider to be indoctrination.

Each year, these events receive pushback from concerned parents, the general public and conservative politicians for their prominence of nudity, sexually suggestive dancing and adults wearing BDSM bondage gear in full public view.

The following pages highlight a list of four pride events that have exposed children to nudity or sexually explicit content in 2023.

1

2

3

4

5

Next