Diversity or perversity?

In my 2011 book, A Queer Thing Happened to America, I devoted a whole chapter to the subject of “Diversity or Perversity,” noting the degree to which an overt, often perverse sexual agenda was attached to gay pride events and gay activism. And it was defended under the rubric of “diversity.”

Today, with more and more June “Pride” events being marked by open displays of nudity and sexual perversion, we must ask the question again: Why are these events marked by such displays? Could you imagine seeing such displays at any other ethnic or national pride event? Surely not.

To be sure, many who identify as LGBT object to these displays, claiming it is bringing out the worst, kinkiest elements of their communities.

But this, again, begs the question of why they are so prevalent at LGBT events. And why do so many parents bring their children to these events, not trying to hide these innocent eyes from beholding such trash? And why do plenty of LGBT voices actually defend such public displays, even in the sight of little children? (Note this 2021 article in the Washington Post by Lauren Rowello titled, “Yes, kink belongs at Pride. And I want my kids to see it. Children need to know that they can make their own ways in the world.” For my response, see here.)

It is against this backdrop that I reproduce here an op-ed originally written in 2013 but rejected for publication by the local press. I think you will find it quite relevant today if not even chilling in its warnings.