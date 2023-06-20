Promotion of LGBT children's books, 'glory holes': 5 shocking discoveries in Fox News leak

Leaked documents reveal that Fox Corporation, the parent company of the influential conservative media outlet Fox News, has embraced LGBT ideology to a large degree and that one of the employees of the prominent news outlet is “openly hostile” to the network’s audience.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh, host of The Daily Wire’s “The Matt Walsh Show,” shared the contents of leaked documents provided by a Fox News employee in a lengthy Twitter thread Thursday. The documents illustrate Fox Corporation’s support for LGBT ideology and promotion of sexually explicit material to its employees.

????1/ BREAKING: We've obtained internal docs from @FoxNews employees. Fox Corp is celebrating Pride by encouraging employees to read about “glory holes,” supporting a group that gives sterilizing hormones to homeless youth, & deployed woke AI to monitor everyone. EXPLICIT CONTENT: — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

Walsh’s latest Twitter thread comes three weeks after he suggested a boycott of Fox News due to a report showing that the network allows trans-identified employees to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity as opposed to their biological sex and guarantees them the right to be addressed by their “preferred pronouns.” Additionally, Walsh’s earlier discussion about Fox News brought up the network’s “puff piece” about a trans-identified teenager whose parents began transitioning the child at the age of 5.

Walsh described the network’s promotion of LGBT ideology that its on-air personalities often criticize on their television programs as a “betrayal,” concluding that “there is absolutely no difference between Fox and any of the woke corporations that it pretends to criticize.” Here are five things to know about the latest information detailing Fox’s embrace of LGBT ideology.

