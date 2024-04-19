Home News 14 states that may have abortion referendums in 2024

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision determining that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion, abortion-related ballot measures have gone before voters in several states in the last two years.

This November, there could be over a dozen states that consider an abortion referendum, which would be a record number of ballot measures that have long-lasting implications for abortion policy in 2024.

In 2022, voters in California, Michigan and Vermont approved referendums establishing a right to abortion in their respective state constitutions while voters in Montana rejected a measure that would have required doctors to provide care for babies who survive botched abortions.

Efforts to pass constitutional amendments clarifying that there is no right to abortion in the constitutions of Kansas and Kentucky also failed in 2022.

In 2023, Ohio voters approved a measure establishing a right to abortion in the state constitution.

The following pages highlight 14 states where referendums related to abortion are either on the ballot or could potentially appear on the ballot this fall.