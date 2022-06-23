'So Appalling': Why outrage over Fox News' trans child segment matters

A recent Fox News segment about a trans-identified child has sparked shock and outrage among many conservatives.

Christian Post senior investigative reporter Brandon Showalter breaks down what unfolded, why he was "appalled" by Fox’s handling of the segment — and why he believes the medicalized gender transition of children is "one of the greatest medical scandals the world has ever seen."

Showalter joins "The Inside Story" to speak on these issues and more. Listen to the episode (and subscribe to the podcast):

