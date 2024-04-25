Home News Pro-life Democrat runs 'graphic' abortion ad during 'Today' show in NYC

An advertisement for a pro-life Democrat running for president aired on NBC's "Today" show Wednesday, bolstering her effort to raise awareness about the horrors of late-term abortion.

Terrisa Bukovinac, the founder of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising and former president of Democrats for Life, announced in an X post Tuesday that her presidential campaign ad was slated to air during the flagship morning news program in New York City, meaning that it had the potential to reach an "audience of over 7 million."

Bukovinac vowed that the ad would expose "the graphic truth about abortion and give a voice to the victims of legal child killing." She confirmed in a subsequent X post Wednesday that the ad aired on Wednesday as scheduled.

The addebuted last December ahead of the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary. Bukovinac begins by identifying herself as a "secular progressive activist" who "recovered the remains of these five babies" at a late-term abortion clinic in Washington, D.C., as pictures of the remains of aborted full-term babies appeared on screen.

"These are the faces of a genocide supported by Joe Biden and my own Democratic Party," she insisted as graphic images of the remains continued to appear on screen, followed by pictures of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She asserted that "we can provide for the working class and resist this extremism" and challenged voters to "never vote for a pro-choice Democrat again."

Bukovinac unveiled her presidential bid last year, telling The Christian Post in an interview that she did not intend to win the Democrat nomination for president. Instead, she saw her candidacy as a vehicle to run ads in all the states where she would appear on the ballot.

According to The Green Papers, which tracks presidential primary results, Biden has already accumulated the number of delegates necessary to secure the Democrat nomination for president in the 2024 presidential election.

Bukovinac is not the only candidate running for president in an effort to sway public opinion on abortion by drawing attention to the barbarity of the procedure and the presumptive Democrat ticket's support for it.

Randall Terry, founder of the pro-life activist organization Operation Rescue, is seeking the Constitution Party's nomination for president.

As explained on the candidate's website, the purpose of Terry's White House bid is to "make child killing by abortion the number one voter issue in America" by working to "show the horror of aborted children to the American people" and running commercials in the 60 days leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Terry stressed that "we are mounting this campaign to show the truth about abortion and to encourage voters not to vote for Biden," adding, "We are not even asking for your vote."

"Over 50% of Catholics, 1/3 of Evangelicals, and 90 % of Blacks (many who say they are against abortion) voted for Biden in 2020," the Terry campaign noted. "If a small percentage of them repent, it could cause Biden's defeat. And it will put the plight of babies front and center in this election!"

The Terry campaign is insisting that his candidacy will not hurt Republican Donald Trump, the preferred choice of many in the pro-life movement.