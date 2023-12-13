Home Politics Democratic Biden challenger's TV ad shows aborted babies ahead of New Hampshire primary

A pro-life Democrat running for president has released a television advertisement featuring graphic images of aborted babies in New Hampshire as the state's presidential primary is slated to take place next month.

The presidential campaign of Terrisa Bukovinac, who formerly led the activist group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, announced in a statement shared with The Christian Post that it will "begin airing explicit anti-abortion ads in the Boston/New Hampshire market."

The campaign said the ads will air on the local NBC affiliate during "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday, six weeks before Bukovinac is slated to appear on the ballot in the New Hampshire presidential primary.

The 30-second ad begins with Bukovinac identifying herself as a "secular progressive activist," recalling how "last year, I recovered the remains of these five babies from an all-term abortion center in Washington, D.C."

After showing pictures of Bukovinac, the video then shows graphic images of five babies who died in late-term abortions at the Washington, D.C. Surgi-Clinic, including several pictures of the dismembered remains of the full-term abortion victims.

"These are the faces of a genocide supported by Joe Biden and my own Democratic Party," Bukovinac lamented, insisting that "we can provide for the working class and resist this extremism." Bukovinac held up pictures of one of the five babies killed in the late-term abortion on screen.

She challenged viewers to "never vote for a pro-choice Democrat again," pitching herself as a "pro-life Democrat running for President of the United States."

The campaign says the ad is part of an effort to "engage voters on the atrocity of later abortion during the 2024 presidential election by embracing the power of visual storytelling to expose the brutality of abortion."

"The ad condemns the Biden administration and the Democratic Party's extreme, out-of-touch abortion platform, which stands at odds with 30% of Democrats," the campaign added, citing a Pew Research Center survey conducted from July 22 to Aug. 4, 2019.

The poll found that 48% of Democrats and voters who lean Democratic strongly support the Democrats' position on abortion, while an additional 21% somewhat support it. This leaves 22% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters who "agree with neither party" and 7% who either strongly or somewhat agree with the Republican Party's position on abortion.

Bukovinac hopes the ad will "disrupt the consciences of the American people, particularly leftists who are complicit in abortion by supporting pro-abortion candidates."

"Pretending like millions of pro-life Democrats like myself don't exist isn't a winning strategy," she said. "The right to life must be protected at every age, everywhere, and that is why I am on the ballot as a presidential candidate — to be a voice for the innocent and oppressed and rekindle the debate inside the Democratic Party."

Addressing concerns that the ad's content might be too graphic for national television, the campaign asserts that Federal Communications Commission regulations "stipulate that news stations 'have no power of censorship over the material' in campaign ads." Her campaign seeks to "communicate the gravity and urgency of the abortion issue to American voters through impactful visuals."

The non-binding New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary is slated for Jan. 23.

According to The Green Papers, which keeps track of presidential primaries and caucuses, no candidates will receive delegates in the non-binding primary, but the contest is still seen as a barometer measuring opposition to Biden within his party as he remains the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

Biden is not listed on the primary ballot in New Hampshire as the state faces a penalty for holding its primary before South Carolina's, which the Democratic National Committee wanted to make the first state in the U.S. to hold its presidential primary ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The DNC has long expressed a desire to give South Carolina added weight in the presidential primary process by making it the first contest. But New Hampshire, which has long served as the first state to hold a presidential primary, opted to keep its primary ahead of South Carolina's anyway.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls measuring voter intentions in the Democratic presidential primaries based on surveys taken between Nov. 9 and Dec. 6, Biden has secured the support of 68% of Democratic primary voters, followed by Marianne Williamson at 8.4% and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., at 3.4%. Bukovinac and all other intraparty challengers to Biden are not included in the RealClearPolitics average.

Bukovinac told The Christian Post in a previous interview that "this is not a campaign to win," characterizing her presidential bid as a vehicle to serve as "a voice for these babies" and "represent pro-life Democrats in the political sphere."