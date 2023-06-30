 Politics |

8 lesser-known candidates running for president in 2024

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
White House | iStock/lucky-photographer

With the 2024 presidential election slightly more than a year away, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are seen as the frontrunners to receive the Republican and Democratic nominations for president, respectively.

Several high-profile challengers have emerged to both frontrunners, who have become the subject of media coverage and seen their names included in polls asking voters whom they support. 

However, a number of additional candidates have also filed to run for president, receiving little to no media attention in the process.

While some candidates have high name identification from engaging in non-political activities, their campaigns have not been treated as serious endeavors thus far.

The following pages highlight eight lesser-known candidates running for president in 2024. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

