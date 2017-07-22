'Despacito' Becomes Most Streamed Song of All Time Amid Malaysian Ban

"Despacito" is officially the most streamed song in the world ever.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Singer Luis Fonsi performs at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, April 30, 2015.

The news was announced by none other than Universal Music and according to them, the track by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, with accompanying vocals from international superstar Justin Bieber in the remix, has ultimately become the most streamed song of all time. It has only been six months since "Despacito" was first released back in January and already, the song is looking to become not just the song of the summer but the song of the year.

As per the record label, both the original track and the remix version have accumulated a combined global stream of 4.6 billion plays. This feat surpasses that of Justin Bieber's own track, "Sorry," which had been previously the most streamed song of all time with over 4.38 billion plays.

"Despacito" has definitely conquered radio, streaming and even music videos across leading platforms most notable of which is YouTube. And it also looks like the track is showing no signs of faltering.

Crediting to the track's success is the rising popularity of the Latin music genre, reggaeton, which has been around for quite some time now. However, this isn't the first time that a song from this genre has taken the limelight. It should be remembered that Daddy Yankee's own track "Gasolina" had risen through the Billboard charts back in 2004.

Adding to the success of "Despacito" is the ever-indomitable Spanish audience. Being the second most spoken language in the world with over 400 million speakers across 21 different countries, it is no wonder that a Spanish track such as "Despacito" would reach such a level in just a matter of months.

Furthermore, Bieber's involvement in the song has definitely helped propel "Despacito" in front of international audiences.

Sadly, not all seem to be reciprocal of "Despacito" as it has been reported that Malaysian authorities have decided to ban the song from being played in the country. Largely a Muslim country, Malaysia is known for its conservative culture and strict censorship laws. The track was described as "porn" and unsuitable for children by Malaysian authorities; thus the decision to ban it from the country.