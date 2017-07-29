'Destiny 2' News: Everything to Know About the PC Beta

Facebook/DestinyTheGame "Destiny 2" PC Beta Early Access on Aug. 28

Developed by Bungie, "Destiny 2" is one of the most-anticipated game titles to come this year. The gaming community has enjoyed the beta of "Destiny 2" on their respective game consoles, leaving out those who would like to have it on PC. Fortunately, the developers did not wait long as recent reports reveal that Bungie has finally announced when the "Destiny 2" beta for PC will be, what to expect, and what they need to gain the best experience of the game title.

According to Bungie, the current activity for "Destiny 2" is the biggest beta they have seen through. They urge the fans to save the date, especially for PC users who have been eagerly awaiting their turn. The early access for the beta will be on Aug. 28, the open beta itself will be on Aug. 29, and the beta officially ends on Aug. 31. The developers are also ready to answer the questions of the community on what specs they need to experience "Destiny 2" for PC to the fullest.

Reports indicate that the recommended specs for the CPU should be equipped with Intel Core i5-2400 and AMD Ryzen R5 1600X. Meanwhile, the GPU should have NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 and AMD Radeon R9 390. Finally, RAM should be 8 GB in size. For those who might not be able to afford the top-of-the-line specs previously listed, Bungie was kind enough to indicate what the minimum should be: Intel Core i3-3250 and AMD FX-4350 for the CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2 GB, and AMD Radeon HD 7850 2 GB for the GPU, and 6 GB of RAM.

The developer team at Bungie also teased the PC fans in the same announcement, saying there will be more details on the recommended PC build and specs before the beta itself.

"Destiny 2" is set to be released on Oct. 24 for PC.