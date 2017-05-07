'Destiny 2' PC Version Release Date, News: Game Exec Says 'Meaningful Features' Await PC Gamers

Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg recently teased that "meaningful features" will come to the PC community once "Destiny 2" launches.

The online-only multiplayer first-person shooter game "Destiny 2" is the sequel to the 2014 same title game developed by Bungie and published by Activision on gaming console platforms. This is the first time that the franchise is going to be available for PC gamers.

According to reports, Hirshberg shortly spoke about the PC version of "Destiny 2" during Activision Blizzard's first quarter earnings conference call. The executive said, "We're committed to delivering meaningful features that are bespoke to the PC community and I'm really excited about what we have to show for them."

However, Hirshberg refused to mention any specifics since there is a gameplay premiere event scheduled for "Destiny 2" on Thursday, May 18.

As noted at the executives' recent meeting, the company claims that the response has been generally positive since they announced that "Destiny 2" is coming to the PC. The transcription reads, "Response to the Destiny 2 reveal was very encouraging, and pre-orders are off to a very strong start."

Meanwhile, YouTube channel Arekkz Gaming reports that the game's publisher has also promised to consistently provide post-launch contents for "Destiny 2" during the investor call. It sounds like Activision plans to map out a "continuous calendar of events" through the upcoming game's Expansion Pass.

The first post-launch expansion will be released in winter to be followed by another one in spring of next year.

Hirshberg was also quoted discussing the post-launch contents as he said, "We now have a lot of confidence that we're going to be able to keep up with demand with that steady stream of content and sort of keep pace with our players' engagement post-release of 'Destiny 2.'"

The Activision boss also hinted that aside from Bungie, other AAA developers that they have worked with before will also pitch in to create more content for the game. According to reports, Vicarious Vision is one of those game makers that will partner with Bungie for "Destiny 2."

"Destiny 2" is slated for release on Sept. 8 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.