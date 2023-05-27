7 sacred songs to sing in honor of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a solemn holiday in the United States in which Americans are called to remember those who fought and died in the service of this nation.

The federal holiday traces its roots to the 19th century observance "Decoration Day," which was created to celebrate the memories of fallen Union soldiers.

While it's not a holiday known for having its own specific music like, say, Christmas, many songs of a religious and patriotic nature have become associated with Memorial Day.

Many of these songs can be found in hymnals across denominational lines.

In no particular order, here's a list of seven songs associated with the Memorial Day and Sunday services ahead of the solemn day.